MEP calls on Irish government to request extension on Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund.

Sep 3, 2023 16:45 By radiokerrynews
MEP calls on Irish government to request extension on Brexit Adjustment Reserve Fund.
An Ireland South MEP has called on the government to request an extension to the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) Fund.

Billy Kelleher says many successful applicants to the scheme are in danger of running out of time to use their allocation.

The Fianna Fáil MEP, says Ireland received an allocation of over €920 million between 2021 and 2023.

He believes other member states would also welcome an extension.

MEP Kelleher believes the fund is vital for communities who’ve been affected by Brexit, and has called on the government to request an extension.

 

