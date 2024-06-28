A memorial plaque, in honour of the late Eamon Langford, will be unveiled in Cahersiveen Library this afternoon.

The community activist passed away in 2018, having been an active part of life on the Iveragh Peninsula and the wider Kerry area for many years.

The former principal was involved in South Kerry GAA board, and in establishing the South West Kerry Development Association, Radio Kerry, the O'Connell Adult Education Centre, and the Iveragh Information Technology Training Company.

The IITT has arranged this afternoon's ceremony, with the plaque being unveiled by Eamon Langford's friend, and former Ceann Comhairle, John O'Donoghue.

It will take place at 2:30 this afternoon in Cahersiveen Library and is open to all.