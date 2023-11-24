Memoir on the late Timothy 'Chub' O'Connor to be launched this evening

A memoir on the late Killorglin politician, Timothy 'Chub' O'Connor is being launched this evening.

He was a long-serving TD, county councillor, and member of the Council of Europe, as well as a successful businessman and greyhound owner.

Chub: The Life and Times of a Remarkable Kerryman was substantially written by his son, Patrick, before he passed away last year; additional research has been added by author and historian, Owen O’Shea, who also edited the book.

It’ll be launched this evening at 7.30 at 10 Bridge Street, Killorglin by former Minister, TD, and MEP, Gerry Collins.