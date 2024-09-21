Advertisement
News

Meeting for Glencar locals took place last night to discuss Glencar Resort Hotel

Sep 21, 2024 18:16 By radiokerrynews
Meeting for Glencar locals took place last night to discuss Glencar Resort Hotel
Share this article

A meeting took place last night for Glencar locals to discuss potential plans for the Glencar Resort Hotel.

The Department of Integration has informed Radio Kerry News that a property has been proposed for accommodating International Protection Applicants and are currently carrying out a full assessment of the site.

The Department stated that if a contract is finalized, the former hotel could be used to "shelter and support … vulnerable families" seeking international protection, with the aim of preventing homelessness.

Advertisement

A Community Engagement Team is due to take place shortly (on October 1st) and will provide detailed information about local supports.

Rosbeigh-based Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill and Kenmare-based Fine Gael councillor Teddy O’Sullivan Casey joint chaired the meeting to give locals a chance to air their views.

They said there was a big turn out with the general view that there are not enough services in Glencar.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team opens new base last night
Advertisement
Gardaí issue advice on traffic and parking for Listowel Races
355 births recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team opens new base last night
Na Gaeil out of the Championship as Spa march on
Kerry Pitch and Putt news
Arsenal take on Man City tomorrow
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus