No contract has been signed to house international protection applicants in Glencar.

Radio Kerry has been contacted by a number of listeners enquiring about the potential for the Department of Integration to use the Glencar House Hotel for those seeking asylum.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, the Department has said it can only confirm use of a premises once a contract has been signed.

The Department says it will, in the first instance, inform local public representatives and statutory agencies through its Community Engagement Team.