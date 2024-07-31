Advertisement
No contract signed to house international protection applicants in Glencar

Jul 31, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
No contract has been signed to house international protection applicants in Glencar.

Radio Kerry has been contacted by a number of listeners enquiring about the potential for the Department of Integration to use the Glencar House Hotel for those seeking asylum.

In a statement to Radio Kerry, the Department has said it can only confirm use of a premises once a contract has been signed.

The Department says it will, in the first instance, inform local public representatives and statutory agencies through its Community Engagement Team.

