Meals on Wheels Tralee serves Christmas dinner to 112 people at its Rock Street centre

A total of 112 people sat down to a full three-course Christmas dinner this afternoon, at the Tralee Meals on Wheels centre at Upper Rock Street.

A team of 41 volunteers worked round the clock to ensure everyone was looked after, and they also enjoyed a full programme of entertainment, including carol singing and a visit from the Kerry Rose.

Spokesman Paddy Kevane said in addition to the meals served at the centre, another 227 addresses in Tralee and surrounding areas had a Christmas dinner delivered to them.

Elsewhere, members of Tralee Gardaí made a visit to University Hospital Kerry during the morning, to deliver presents to 15 boys and girls who are spending Christmas Day in the children's ward.