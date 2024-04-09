Advertisement
Prominent community activist to contest local elections in Tralee for Sinn Féin

Apr 9, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Prominent community activist to contest local elections in Tralee for Sinn Féin
A prominent community activist is to run for Sinn Féín as a candidate in June's local elections.

Thirty-one-year-old Paddy Kevane is the fourth candidate selected to run for the party in the Tralee Local Electoral Area.

Mr Kevane is a lecturer at MTU Kerry; he has been president of Kerry St Vincent de Paul for a number of years; and is also involved with Meals on Wheels in Tralee.

He says housing is the major issue facing the country; and believes government parties are running out of energy and ideas.

Mr Kevane claims the government is asleep at the wheel and believes Sinn Féin can bring about change.

