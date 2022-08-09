McDonalds to provide funding to Kerry Diocesan Youth Services

McDonald’s in Kerry is providing funding to Kerry Diocesan Youth Service as part of its new Youth Opportunity Ireland programme.

McDonald’s is supporting the Kerry Diocesan Youth Service, which is located in Killarney and Tralee, in partnership with the Irish Youth Foundation, as part of a nationwide skills and employment initiative.

Kerry Diocesan Youth Service works directly with young people in Kerry who are not currently in education, employment or training to provide through its RICE Programme.

Advertisement

Gareth Hartveld from Kerry Diocesan Youth Service says the funding is crucial as it enables the organisation to reach more young people in the community.

Nationally, €200,000 is to be given to youth organisations to enable these groups to deliver specialised training and mentorship opportunities for 2,000 young people by 2023.