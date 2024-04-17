Mayor of Kerry says clear explanation is needed from the government following collapse of WRC bid

The Mayor of Kerry says he’s very disappointed that the bid to host a round of the World Rally Championship has collapsed.

Cllr Jim Finucane says a clear explanation is needed from Minister of State for Sport, Thomas Byrne; who noted “at least six months” is needed for full assessments.

In a statement, the Department said it identified potential issues with the proposal; including return on investment; capacity concerns; and displacement impacts during tourism months.

Advertisement

Cllr Finucane says it’s a missed opportunity for Kerry; and full clarity is needed from Deputy Byrne.

Seán Moriarty of the Kerry Motor Club, who was part of the team behind the bid, aired his disappointment at the decision.

Advertisement

He is hopeful that the experienced gained throughout the procedure, is a learning opportunity; which can be used to potentially place another bid for Kerry in the future.

Mr Moriarty paid tribute to the volunteers across the county and the team who worked tirelessly on the Tralee bid.