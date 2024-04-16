Advertisement
Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round

Apr 16, 2024 14:25 By radiokerrynews
Motorsport Ireland confirms Ireland no longer being considered to host World Rally Championship round
Motorsport Ireland has confirmed that Ireland is no longer being considered to host a round of the FIA World Rally Championship in 2025.

In January, Kerry moved a step closer to hosting a round of the WRC alongside Limerick and Waterford.

However, the bid was dependent on the success of the funding application to the government.

In statement, Motorsport Ireland says it received confirmation from Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne that his Department would need “at least six months” to undertake further independent economic assessments and analysis of the proposal.

The closing date for the bidding process was the end of the first quarter of this year, and Motorsport Ireland says it was granted an extension of two weeks, as it hadn’t received a response from the department at that time.

The group says yesterday’s response from Minister Byrne confirms Ireland's inclusion  for 2025 cam't happen.

