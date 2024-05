Pet shop chain, Maxi Zoo is to create 11 new jobs in Kerry, when it launches a second store in the county.

The new outlet at Deerpark retail park in Killarney will open its doors this Friday, the 17th May with a Family Fun weekend on the 25th and 26th May.

Maxi Zoo already employs 10 people at its existing Tralee store.

Speaking ahead of the opening, head of marketing at Maxi Zoo, Kerry man Anthony Cremin says Killarney "is a thriving business hub".