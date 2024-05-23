McDunphy Wins Stage In Sneem

American cyclist Conn McDunphy has claimed Stage 2 of the Rás Tailteann.

Beginning in Kanturk, the route took the riders through 187kms to finish in Sneem as the USA Skyline Cadence cyclist crossed he finish line a few bike lengths ahead of Team Irelands Liam O’Brien.

Corks Dillon Corkery is leading the points competition on 24 while Dom Jackson is leading General Classification.

Kerry's Logan McLean is the Mountains competition leader. Tomorrows route will bring the race from Sneem to Tipperary for stage 3 and 4.

