Manager of Kerry creche says government funding should match rate of inflation

The manager of a Kerry creche says government funding should match the rate of inflation.

Derek O’Leary of Scamps and Scholars, Killorglin was speaking as Early Childhood Ireland called on the government to make 2023 the year when every young child is guaranteed a place in a high-quality care setting.

Early Childhood Ireland works in partnership with 115 members in Kerry to achieve quality experiences for every child in early years and school age care settings.

Advertisement

It’s calling on the government to make 2023 the year when every young child is guaranteed a place in a high-quality early years or school-age care setting, whether centre-based or in a childminder’s home.

It says 2022 has been a landmark year for early years care and education in Ireland.

Derek O’Leary of Scamps and Scholars, Killorglin, an Early Childhood Ireland member, is welcoming the €1 billion announced in the 2023 Budget, and roll out of the new core funding model.

Advertisement

He says, however, core funding rates should match the rate of inflation, otherwise, providers could be put in a very precarious position next year.

He says inflation is now at 10%, but childcare providers signed on to core funding during the summer, before inflation rose dramatically, and are locked into this agreement for between nine and 12 months.

He believes funding rates need to reflect inflation, to ensure that settings like Scamps and Scholars and others around the county can continue to provide quality early years education and care.