Man swimming around coast of Ireland for charity reaches Kerry

A man swimming around the entire coast of Ireland for charity has reached Kerry.

Anrí Ó Dhomhnaill is attempting to become the first person in history to circumnavigate a country by finswimming, in aid of The Irish Cancer Society and Irish Water Safety.

The expedition began in Donegal on September 17th 2020, and travelled clockwise around Northern Ireland, down the Irish Sea and reached Waterford before COVID delayed them for eight months.

Since restarting in Waterford two and a half months ago, the expedition has passed by Cork and reached Kerry last week, through the Skelligs and the team's current base in Portmagee.

Expedition leader and lone-swimmer Anrí Ó Dhomhnaill says the latest part of the adventure was one of the most difficult so far.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so here.