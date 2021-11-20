Advertisement
News

Man swimming around coast of Ireland for charity reaches Kerry

Nov 20, 2021 16:11 By radiokerrynews
Man swimming around coast of Ireland for charity reaches Kerry Man swimming around coast of Ireland for charity reaches Kerry
Share this article

A man swimming around the entire coast of Ireland for charity has reached Kerry.

Anrí Ó Dhomhnaill is attempting to become the first person in history to circumnavigate a country by finswimming, in aid of The Irish Cancer Society and Irish Water Safety.

The expedition began in Donegal on September 17th 2020, and travelled clockwise around Northern Ireland, down the Irish Sea and reached Waterford before COVID delayed them for eight months.

Advertisement

Since restarting in Waterford two and a half months ago, the expedition has passed by Cork and reached Kerry last week, through the Skelligs and the team's current base in Portmagee.

Expedition leader and lone-swimmer Anrí Ó Dhomhnaill says the latest part of the adventure was one of the most difficult so far.

Advertisement

Anyone who wants to donate can do so here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus