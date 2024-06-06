A man's been remanded on bail in relation to allegedly using false French ID cards in Tralee.

29-year-old Imadeddine Guermache of Atlas House, McCowans Lane, Tralee, appeared before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court in connection to 2 charges under Section 26 of the Criminal Justice (Fraud & Offences) Act 2001.

It’s alleged that on May 1st, at Rockfield, Ballymacelligott, Tralee, he produced a false French driving licence, which was known or believed to be a false instrument.

It’s also alleged that on June 1st at Mile Height Tralee, he produced a false French driving licence – with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine, or by reason to do some act, to provide some service, to the prejudice of a person.

Garda James Fairbrother informed the court of arrest, charge and caution, adding the state are not 100% convinced of Imadeddine Guermache's true identity, as they were relying on information printed on false documents.

Mr Guermache’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern applied for bail.

Through an Algerian interpreter, he heard that Gardaí objected to this.

Garda Fairbrother said the nature and degree of seriousness of the offence which he is charged, carried a maximum sentence of 10 years.

He stated Mr Guermache had been 'caught red-handed' and made full admissions to the false licence.

Garda Fairbrother said he believes Mr Guermache is a flight risk, with no ties to the jurisdiction, and that he used his false French ID card to fly to Dublin where he claimed asylum at the International Protection Office.

Judge David Waters raised concerns that Mr Guermache had to produce some form of documentation to get into the country and asked where these documents are, Garda Fairbrother said that Mr Guermarche alleges these were taken off him by immigration in Dublin.

Gardaí said there's no record of the accused on the Europol system; his solicitor Brendan Ahern argued he would only be listed on such system had he come to the attention of the authorities in Europe.

Mr Ahern said his client was fully cooperative with Gardaí, has been living in Ireland for 2 years and works full time in Tralee.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Guermache on bail on his own bond, to appear before Tralee District Court on June 12th for DPP directions.