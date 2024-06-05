North Kerry man remanded on bail in connection to alleged assaults in Castleisland

A North Kerry man who allegedly assaulted two people in Castleisland has been remanded on bail.

Dermot O’Mahony of Mountain View, Leith West, Abbeydorney, appeared before Killarney District Court facing three charges.

39-year-old Dermot O’Mahony appeared before Judge David Waters in relation to the charges.

It’s alleged that on the morning of Bank Holiday Monday, June 3rd, he trespassed at an address at Cahereen Heights, Castleisland, and committed an offence contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

It’s alleged that Mr O’Mahony assaulted a female in her 30s causing her harm.

Mr O’Mahony is also charged with assault with intent to cause bodily harm - to a male in his 20s - contrary to Section 18 of the Criminal Justice (Public Order Act) 1994, as amended by Section 22 of the Intoxicating Liquor Act, 2008.

The court heard that the man and woman were taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr O’Mahony’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern, who was standing in for Pat Mann, applied to the court for bail.

Judge David Waters granted bail, subject to a number of conditions; these include that Mr O’Mahony is to sign on at Tralee Garda Station daily; he must observe a curfew between 10pm and 6am; and that he must have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victims.

Mr O’Mahony was remanded on bail, to appear before Tralee District Court on June 19th for DPP directions.