Gardaí investigate Castleisland assault

Jun 3, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigate Castleisland assault
Gardaí are investigating an assault at a residence in Castleisland.

The incident occurred this morning.

A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry for the treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman in her 30s was also taken to UHK for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening at this time.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested and detained at a Kerry Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice act.

He has since been charged and is due to appear in Killarney District Court at 10.30am tomorrow.

