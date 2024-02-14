Man remanded in custody in relation to murder of Tralee father and daughter

A man has been remanded in custody in connection with the double murder of a father and daughter in Tralee.

Philip Griffin, of no fixed abode but originally from Tralee, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

He is also charged with setting fire to the house, in which 30-year-old Anthony O’Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine were killed 12 years ago.

Philip Griffin appeared before Judge David Waters via video-link in relation to charges.

Mr Griffin was arrested in the UK last week and extradited back to Ireland on foot of two arrest warrants.

The 37-year-old is charged with the murder of Anthony O’Brien and Nadine O’Brien on 12 May 2012, and committing arson on the house, in Killeen Heights Tralee, on the same date.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Griffin in custody to appear in person before Tralee District Court on February 28th, for the book of evidence to be served.