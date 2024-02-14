Advertisement
News

Man remanded in custody in relation to murder of Tralee father and daughter

Feb 14, 2024 13:46 By radiokerrynews
Man remanded in custody in relation to murder of Tralee father and daughter
Share this article

A man has been remanded in custody in connection with the double murder of a father and daughter in Tralee.

Philip Griffin, of no fixed abode but originally from Tralee, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning.

He is also charged with setting fire to the house, in which 30-year-old Anthony O’Brien and his five-year-old daughter Nadine were killed 12 years ago.

Advertisement

Philip Griffin appeared before Judge David Waters via video-link in relation to charges.

Mr Griffin was arrested in the UK last week and extradited back to Ireland on foot of two arrest warrants.

The 37-year-old is charged with the murder of Anthony O’Brien and Nadine O’Brien on 12 May 2012, and committing arson on the house, in Killeen Heights Tralee, on the same date.

Advertisement

Judge Waters remanded Mr Griffin in custody to appear in person before Tralee District Court on February 28th, for the book of evidence to be served.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Irish Haemochromatosis Association is holding a free information evening in Tralee next month
Advertisement
Ireland is the victim of its own success when it comes to measles
Man appears at Tralee court in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager
Advertisement

Recommended

Irish Haemochromatosis Association is holding a free information evening in Tralee next month
Ireland is the victim of its own success when it comes to measles
Killarney's Arctic conqueror Kevin Leahy says 'get the kettle on'
Man appears at Tralee court in connection with stabbing of Cahersiveen teenager
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus