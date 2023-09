The man who was killed in a road crash in mid-Kerry on Sunday has been named locally.

Patrick ‘Elvis’ Murphy of Upper Tullig, Killorglin, and formerly of Cahersiveen, was killed when his bike and a car collided on the Killorglin to Cromane Road on Sunday morning.

Mr Murphy, who was in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

His funeral mass will take place on Thursday morning in the Star of the Sea Church in Cromane, at 10:30.