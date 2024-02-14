Advertisement
News

Man due in court in connection with stabbing incident in Cahersiveen

Feb 14, 2024 08:44 By radiokerrynews
Man due in court in connection with stabbing incident in Cahersiveen
Share this article

A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an incident that left a teenager with stab injuries in Cahersiveen.

50-year-old Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is accused of assault causing harm at Fertha Drive on February 12th.

He’s also charged under section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act – for the production of an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade - capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

Advertisement

Mr McDonagh was remanded in custody at Killarney District Court yesterday and is due to appear before Tralee District Court via video link this morning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Number of Gardaí in Kerry decreases by over 4% in three years
Advertisement
18 Kerry businesses approved for Green for Business scheme
Kerry community groups encouraged to apply for new government funding
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland Bingo continues every Tuesday night at the Community Centre
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
City Have One Foot In The Qtr Finals
Number of Gardaí in Kerry decreases by over 4% in three years
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus