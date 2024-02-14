Man due in court in connection with stabbing incident in Cahersiveen

A man is due to appear in court this morning in connection with an incident that left a teenager with stab injuries in Cahersiveen.

50-year-old Thomas McDonagh of 3 Fertha Drive, Cahersiveen is accused of assault causing harm at Fertha Drive on February 12th.

He’s also charged under section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act – for the production of an article, namely, a scalpel with a sharply pointed blade - capable of inflicting serious injury in the course of a fight.

Mr McDonagh was remanded in custody at Killarney District Court yesterday and is due to appear before Tralee District Court via video link this morning.