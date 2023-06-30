Man arrested in connection to agri machinery and livestock thefts released without charge 

A man arrested as part of investigations into thefts of agricultural machinery and livestock has been released without charge.

Gardaí have been investigating thefts of around €110,000 worth of farm machinery and livestock in Kerry and West Cork, between November and February.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested in Tralee as part of this inquiry on Tuesday, and was released yesterday.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.