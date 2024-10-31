Man and woman before court in connection with fatal Knockanure assault

A man and a woman are due in court this morning in connection with a fatal assault in Knockanure.

Gerard Kennelly died in the attack earlier this year.

In the early hours of May 27th, Gardai were alerted to a suspected assault in Knockanure village.

Gerard Kennelly- a father of one in his 30s - was found with fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday, Gardai arrested a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s as part of the investigation.

They've now both been charged and are due before Listowel District Court this morning.

A 35 year old man is already before the courts charged with Gerard Kennelly's manslaughter.