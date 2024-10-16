Feasibility study begins for the Listowel Activity Hub

The consultant architecture firm, Ailtirí, has been appointed to prepare an area masterplan for the Listowel Activity Hub.

The hub includes the former NeoData Site, the disused handball alley, the council depot and the trail linking the town park with the greenway.

The masterplan will assess the feasibility of potential future uses such as a skate park, outdoor basketball courts, a multi-use games areas (MUGA), watersports facilities by the river and other sporting facilities, which could compliment the existing rugby pitch, tennis court and cycleways.

Micheál Lyons of Kerry County Council's Roads and Transportation Department was responding to a question posed by Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly.

Mr Lyons told the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting that he expects to receive a preliminary report before the end of December of this year.