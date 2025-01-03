Man airlifted to hospital after injuring leg on Carrauntoohill

A man was airlifted to hospital after falling and injuring his leg on Carrauntoohill yesterday evening.

Kerry Mountain Rescue along with rescue helicopter R115 were tasked to the scene.

This incident took place in the Reeks yesterday evening.

A man suffered a leg injury while descending from Carrauntoohill via the Devil's Ladder; he was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry for treatment.

Kerry Mountain Rescue say the conditions on the Reeks are wintry at the moment and they say these conditions are expected to worsen over the coming days.

The rescue team is urging people to be aware of the presence of verglas on rocky sections which they say is particularly hazardous on hilly terrain.

Kerry Mountain Rescue is urging anyone planning a trip to the county’s mountains this weekend to ensure they are sufficiently equipped with an ice axe and crampons/micro spikes at a minimum and that they are suitably experienced for such conditions.