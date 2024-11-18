Advertisement
News

Kerry Mountain Rescue appealing to people to wear correct footwear when climbing

Nov 18, 2024
Kerry Mountain Rescue appealing to people to wear correct footwear when climbing
Kerry Mountain Rescue is appealing to people to wear the correct footwear when climbing the county’s hills and mountains.

The rescue group says conditions will be deteriorating throughout the winter months.

The Kerry Mountain Rescue Team says it has been busy with callouts and team training recently.

The team is reminding people that walking boots with good ankle support are essential when going into the hills; they say conditions underfoot will only be deteriorating as we move into winter.

Kerry Mountain Rescue says many avoidable lower leg injuries can be prevented with appropriate footwear.

Recently the team has conducted rescue operations on the Devil’s ladder and near O'Shea's gully on Corrán Tuathail, and near the Conor Pass.

The team has also undertaken vehicle training recently where the team worked on winching techniques.

