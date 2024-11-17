Advertisement
Teenager rescued after fall on Conor Pass

Nov 17, 2024 12:16 By radiokerrynews
Teenager rescued after fall on Conor Pass
A teenager's been rescued after a fall while walking on a mountain path in West Kerry.

The eighteen-year old was walking along the Conor Pass Mountain in Dingle with two others when he fell off the track.

The alarm was raised at 4:45 yesterday evening and continued for several hours involving members of Kerry Mountain Rescue, and Dingle Coast Guard, co-ordinated by Valentia Coast Guard.

The rescue was complicated by low cloud cover and deteriorating weather conditions.

The teenager could not be found for some time as he had no phone, no proper gear and wearing all black clothes.

Dingle Mountain Rescue found the teenager and rescue helicopter 115 could not reach him where he was located.

Kerry Mountain Rescue team assisted Dingle Mountain Rescue to bring him to the top of the mountain where he was airlifted to University Hospital Kerry by Coast Guard rescue helicopter 115 at around 11pm last night.

The teenager was then treated for hypothermia and non-life threatening injuries.

 

