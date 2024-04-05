Man accused of producing large carving knife during a fight in Banna, remanded in custody

A man has been further remanded in custody in relation to an alleged serious assault in Banna.

Hryhorii Sryotenko appeared before Tralee District Court recently facing two charges.

The alleged incident occurred on the morning of Saturday January 13th, at 92 Banna Beach Holiday Homes, Banna, Ardfert.

Mr Sryotenko is charged with producing a large carving knife - in the course of a fight - in a manner likely to intimidate or capable of inflicting serious injury to another person.

It’s also alleged that he intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to a woman in her 40s.

The 49-year-old appeared before Judge David Waters via video-link from Cork Prison.

Through a Russian-language interpreter in Tralee District Court, Mr Sryotenko said he could see and hear the court.

Sergeant Chris Manton told the judge that the book of evidence is not yet available in the case.

Mr Sryotenko’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern, reiterated his call for the case to be treated with a matter of urgency.

He added that lots of time is passing and it is the only matter which Mr Sryotenko is in custody regarding.

Judge David Waters further remanded him in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court on April 17th.

Judge Waters certified for an interpreter to be present on the day; and for Mr Sryotenko to appear via video-link, for the book of evidence to be served.