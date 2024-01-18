Advertisement
Judge says administration of justice is being hampered by Tralee Courthouse facilities

Jan 18, 2024 08:35 By radiokerrynews
A District Court Judge says the facilities at Tralee Court House are hampering the administration of justice in the town.

At a sitting of Tralee District Court, Judge David Waters spoke on issues which he says are holding back proceedings in the court.

Judge Waters described the current backlog at Tralee Courthouse as a bottleneck.

He said court staff, judges, gardaí and members of the public are willing to proceed with sittings, however, issues with facilities and availability of courtrooms has pushed back proceedings.

Judge Waters said it was completely and wholly unacceptable that a special sitting of Tralee District Court, has to be rescheduled for Listowel in February, as no courtroom is available.

He added that a town the size of Tralee should never experience such difficulties.

Judge Waters added that no one is to blame and he appreciated that steps are being taken around the Island Of Geese site.

However, he said issues with facilities should never hamper the administration of justice.

 

