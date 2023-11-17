Kerry TD says cost of refurbishing courthouse "small money" compared to building new one

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on justice, Kerry TD Pa Daly, says the cost of refurbishing Tralee courthouse is small money compared to the cost of building a new one.

Records released to Radio Kerry under FOI show that significant building defects at the courthouse on Ashe Street mean it would take an estimated €2.5 million to make the building usable.

Deputy Pa Daly says refurbishing the courthouse and acquiring nearby vacant buildings on Ashe Street would still amount to a lot less than the €22 million courts complex planned for the Island of Geese site.

Advertisement

The sale of land at the Island of Geese for the new courthouse has not yet gone through, and Deputy Daly says it’s not too late for the Courts Service to change its mind.