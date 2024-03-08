Court asked to treat case of alleged serious assault in Banna with urgency

Tralee District Court has been asked to treat the case of an alleged serious assault in Banna with urgency.

49-year-old Hryhorii Sryotenko faces two charges in relation to the incident.

He appeared before Judge David Waters this week via video-link from Cork Prison.

The alleged incident occurred on the morning of Saturday January 13th, at 92 Banna Beach Holiday Homes, Banna, Ardfert.

Mr Sryotenko is charged with producing a large carving knife - in the course of a fight - in a manner likely to intimidate or capable of inflicting serious injury to another person.

It’s also alleged that he intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to a woman in her 40s.

Through a Russian-language interpreter in Tralee District Court, Mr Sryotenko was told that the book of evidence in his case is not ready yet.

His solicitor, Brendan Ahern, asked the court for it to be treated with a matter of urgency; adding it’s the only matter Mr Sryotenko is in custody regarding.

Judge Waters further remanded him in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court, via video-link on March 20th, for the book of evidence to be served.