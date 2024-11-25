Tralee District Court has heard that the file is with the DPP in relation to a man who allegedly presented false French ID cards to gardaí.

The update was provided in relation to 29-year-old Imadeddine Guermache of Atlas House, McCowens Lane, Tralee, who faces two charges.

It’s alleged that on May 1st this year, at Rockfield Ballymacelligott Tralee, that Imadeddine Guermache produced a false French driving licence, which was known or believed to be a false instrument.

It’s also alleged that on June 1st at Mile Height Tralee, that he produced a false French driving licence – with the intention of inducing another person to accept it as genuine, or by reason to do some act, to provide some service, to the prejudice of a person.

The court previously heard that Mr Guermarche, who is an Algerian national and has lived in Ireland for 2 years, alleges his documents were taken off him by immigration in Dublin.

Gardaí told that sitting, that they are not 100% convinced of his true identity, as they were relying on information printed on false documents.

At Tralee District Court, Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge John King that the file is with the Director of Public Prosecutions; and DPP directions are awaited.

Judge King remanded him on continuing bail to appear again on November 27th for DPP directions.