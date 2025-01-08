Advertisement
Main Kerry routes driveable this morning with caution

Jan 8, 2025 09:31 By radiokerrynews
Main Kerry routes driveable this morning with caution
Kerry County Council says the priority routes are driveable this morning, with caution.

 

Their crews were out treating the main roads this morning at 4am.

 

Outside of the priority routes, all other roads in Kerry have reports of frozen patches of snow and water, and some have black ice.

Roads on higher ground still have a significant amount of snow present.

Met Eireann is warning of extremely cold conditions and widespread severe frost with an orange weather warning remaining in place until later this morning.

