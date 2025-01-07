Advertisement
Renewed appeal for caution on Kerry roads ahead of low temperature and ice warning

Jan 7, 2025 17:44 By radiokerrynews
An orange level weather warning for low temperatures and ice will come into effect in Kerry shortly.

Kerry County Council has again asked people to only make journeys which are necessary, and be extra cautious if they need to use the county’s roads.

A status orange low temperature and ice warning comes into effect at 8pm for Munster, Connacht, and most of Leinster and Ulster.

It ends at 10am tomorrow, but another orange level weather warning takes effect from 6pm on Wednesday to 11am on Thursday.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning then remains in place for the entire country until 6am on Friday.

Kerry County Council says a hard freeze forecast over the next three nights is expected to result in icy conditions and slippery surfaces.

The council’s Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh, says motorists should remain on treated routes and only make necessary journeys.

Kerry County Council is again asking people to be extra cautious and prepared if using the road, as visibility and mobility may be reduced by fog and icy roads and footpaths.

Mr Keogh says motorists should take extra care when approaching or emerging from junctions, and watch out for pedestrians.

Pedestrians, he says, should wear appropriate footwear while taking small, short steps, keep hands free from pockets, and cross at safe places.

Meanwhile, An Post services in the county are still impacted with Brosna and Castlegregory post offices still closed today.

An Post says its national control centre will continue to monitor road and weather conditions

