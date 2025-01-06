Advertisement
News

People advised to only travel if it’s necessary as conditions remain hazardous in Kerry

Jan 6, 2025 10:52 By radiokerrynews
People advised to only travel if it’s necessary as conditions remain hazardous in Kerry
Share this article

People throughout Kerry are being advised to only travel if it’s necessary, as driving conditions remain hazardous this morning.

Kerry County Council is asking people that must travel today to exercise extreme caution and to stay on routes that have been treated.

The council’s severe weather assessment team has been meeting and is monitoring river levels and the impact of snow melt.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has thanked the public for heeding safety messages during this period of hazardous weather.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Council warns roads still treacherous and conditions may not improve today
Advertisement
Killarney and Tralee have had contrasting fortunes in the latest Irish Business Against Litter Survey
All non-urgent appointments with Kerry HSE cancelled for next three days
Advertisement

Recommended

Clonmel off
Sport

Clonmel off

Jan 6, 2025 12:21
Ulster's O'Toole to miss start of Six Nations
Razldazl Edward crowned Gold Collar champion
Ecumenical Healing Service takes place at Scoil Abán Naofa, Ballyvourney
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus