Council warns roads still treacherous and conditions may not improve today

Kerry County Council says the end of the snow warning last night does not mean that road conditions will improve at all today.

A Status Yellow warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place until midday on Thursday.

Council spokesperson, Padraig Corkery says the council strongly advises motorist only to use the road if absolutely necessary.

Yesterday, the heavy snowfall brought roads across the county to a standstill.

The impacts of an orange snow and ice warning continue to be felt, with drivers forced to abandon vehicles on roadsides countywide.

Mr Corkery says routes were blocked yesterday by abandoned vehicles unable to cope with the treacherous conditions:

Mr Corkery explains why people need to stay off the roads unless it's absolutely essential:

Motorists are being advised that the road between Mountain Stage and Killorglin is currently down to one lane, while the Conor Pass and a number of other roads remain closed.

Council workers have been treating the main routes around Kerry but many local roads remain impassable.