KCC once again appeals for people to stay off roads as crews struggle to cope with snowfall

Jan 5, 2025 18:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is once again appealing to motorists to stop making non-essential journeys.

The impacts of an orange snow and ice warning continue to be felt, with drivers forced to abandon vehicles on roadsides countywide.

As well as heavy snowfall and fallen trees blocking roads, other routes have be obstructed by cars which could not continue their journeys through the treacherous conditions.

Spokesperson for Kerry County Council, Padraig Corkery says this is making the work of council crews even more difficult:

Mr Corkery appealed, once again, for people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

