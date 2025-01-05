Advertisement
Duration of snow and ice warning for Kerry extended

Jan 5, 2025 09:54 By radiokerrynews
Duration of snow and ice warning for Kerry extended
Rathmore, this afternoon 4th January 2025
Met Éireann has extended the orange snow and ice warning for Kerry and other parts of the country until 8 o'clock this evening.

The orange weather warning is effective from 5pm to 8pm today.

Met Éireann says the warning has been issued for Kerry, other counties in Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Wicklow.

There will be very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, likely travel disruption delays, difficult conditions underfoot and animal welfare issues.

Kerry County Council is asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel but if people must travel,  to stay on treated roads. Council crews were out overnight treating roads and ploughing snow where possible.  The local authority's winter maintenance treatment of priority routes will continue throughout the day.

The council’s severe weather helpline is available on 066 718 3588.
  •   L2032 Cordal to Knocknaboul remains closed this morning.
  • The N70 Milltown to Tinnahalla Road has re-opened. Motorists advised to proceed with caution.
  •  R577 at Ballydesmond Bridge is particularly treacherous.
  • Road conditions in Gneeveguilla/Anabla are said to be very poor.
  • Likewise, poor conditions reported in Farmer's Bridge where the road to Quills Cross was closed overnight.
  • The Tralee to Castleisland road is said to be dangerous and snow has also affected the Tralee to Killarney route particularly at Farranfore.
  • The 10 am Mass this morning in St. Bernard's Church, Abbeydorney is cancelled due to the weather.
  • There will be no Mass in Knocknagoshel this morning due to weather alert.
