Met Éireann has extended the orange snow and ice warning for Kerry and other parts of the country until 8 o'clock this evening.

The orange weather warning is effective from 5pm to 8pm today.

Met Éireann says the warning has been issued for Kerry, other counties in Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Wicklow.

Advertisement

There will be very difficult travelling conditions, poor visibility, likely travel disruption delays, difficult conditions underfoot and animal welfare issues.

Kerry County Council is asking the public to avoid all unnecessary travel but if people must travel, to stay on treated roads. Council crews were out overnight treating roads and ploughing snow where possible. The local authority's winter maintenance treatment of priority routes will continue throughout the day.

The council’s severe weather helpline is available on 066 718 3588.

Advertisement