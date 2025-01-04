Advertisement
News

Sandbags and grit available in Kerry as rain and snow both falling

Jan 4, 2025 17:13 By radiokerrynews
Sandbags and grit available in Kerry as rain and snow both falling
Knocknaboul Cross near the Cork/Kerry border, this afternoon 4th January 2025.
Share this article

An orange level snow and rain warning has just come into effect in Kerry.

Snow started to fall in parts of the county earlier this afternoon, in particular in east Kerry and on higher ground, while it continues to fall as rain in other parts.

The L-2032 from Cordal Graveyard to Knocknaboul Cross is now closed.

Advertisement

Rathmore, this afternoon 4th January 2025

Kerry County Council’s salting and ploughing operations have commenced on priority routes this evening, and these routes will again be treated tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

Members of the public can also collect 6-millimetre grit from the council at a number of locations all around the county, with full details in the image below:

Image - Kerry County Council on X (formerly Twitter)
Advertisement

Further grit collection points have been added at Castlemaine pier, Cromane burial ground car park, and Biancoini car park Killorglin.

The current weather warning will last for 24 hours, with large volumes of rainfall and snow expected, possibly leading to localised flooding in some parts.

The council is also making sandbags available for collection at locations including Tralee town, Killarney town, Dingle, Maharees, Castleisland, Listowel, Ballylongford, Ballybunion, and a number of locations in Kenmare, Kilgarvan and Cahersiveen.

Advertisement

Full details of where people can collect sandbags are available in the image below, while the council’s severe weather helpline is also available at 066 718 3588.

Image: Kerry County Council on X (formerly Twitter)
Advertisement

Once the current snow and rain warning ends at 5pm tomorrow, a nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning takes effect, lasting until midday Monday.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry estate agent says impact of interest rate cuts on house prices unclear
Advertisement
Kerry SPCA reveals most unusual animal welfare call out of 2024
Tralee Chamber Alliance looking to grow existing festivals
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry estate agent says impact of interest rate cuts on house prices unclear
Good day for Irish sides in Celtic Challenge
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League review
City win but Chelsea held
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus