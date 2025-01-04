An orange level snow and rain warning has just come into effect in Kerry.

Snow started to fall in parts of the county earlier this afternoon, in particular in east Kerry and on higher ground, while it continues to fall as rain in other parts.

The L-2032 from Cordal Graveyard to Knocknaboul Cross is now closed.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council’s salting and ploughing operations have commenced on priority routes this evening, and these routes will again be treated tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

Members of the public can also collect 6-millimetre grit from the council at a number of locations all around the county, with full details in the image below:

Advertisement

Further grit collection points have been added at Castlemaine pier, Cromane burial ground car park, and Biancoini car park Killorglin.

The current weather warning will last for 24 hours, with large volumes of rainfall and snow expected, possibly leading to localised flooding in some parts.

The council is also making sandbags available for collection at locations including Tralee town, Killarney town, Dingle, Maharees, Castleisland, Listowel, Ballylongford, Ballybunion, and a number of locations in Kenmare, Kilgarvan and Cahersiveen.

Advertisement

Full details of where people can collect sandbags are available in the image below, while the council’s severe weather helpline is also available at 066 718 3588.

Advertisement

Once the current snow and rain warning ends at 5pm tomorrow, a nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning takes effect, lasting until midday Monday.