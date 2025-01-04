Advertisement
News

Grit available for Kerry communities as weather warning kicks in

Jan 4, 2025 11:46 By radiokerrynews
Grit available for Kerry communities as weather warning kicks in
Image - Kerry County Council on X (formerly Twitter)
Share this article

Kerry County Council is making grit available at locations around the county for community use.

A status yellow rain warning comes into effect for Kerry and Cork from 1pm, and then from 5pm this will be upgraded to an orange level warning for rain and snow.

It’s expected over 30 millimetres of precipitation will fall in Kerry between this afternoon and tomorrow evening, starting off as rain but later on falling as sleet and snow.

Advertisement

The council’s severe weather helpline will be available during the orange weather warning, from 5pm today to 5pm tomorrow, at 066 718 3588.

Kerry County Council crews will be treating priority routes throughout the cold weather.

As well as that, the council will be making 6 millimetre grit available for community use at locations around the county.

Advertisement

A full list of locations is available in the image below, but there are grit collection points in the towns of Killarney, Listowel, Killorglin, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Tralee, Castleisland, and Dingle, as well as locations in smaller towns and villages throughout the county.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

North Kerry road to close for four months to lay underground cable
Advertisement
Level of homelessness increased in Kerry in November
Kerry weather warning upgraded with heavy rain and sleet expected
Advertisement

Recommended

Theo Marcel Farquharson joins Kerry FC
North Kerry road to close for four months to lay underground cable
Crokes semi-final postponed
All games off in Kerry District League
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus