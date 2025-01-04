Kerry County Council is making grit available at locations around the county for community use.

A status yellow rain warning comes into effect for Kerry and Cork from 1pm, and then from 5pm this will be upgraded to an orange level warning for rain and snow.

It’s expected over 30 millimetres of precipitation will fall in Kerry between this afternoon and tomorrow evening, starting off as rain but later on falling as sleet and snow.

Advertisement

The council’s severe weather helpline will be available during the orange weather warning, from 5pm today to 5pm tomorrow, at 066 718 3588.

Kerry County Council crews will be treating priority routes throughout the cold weather.

As well as that, the council will be making 6 millimetre grit available for community use at locations around the county.

Advertisement

A full list of locations is available in the image below, but there are grit collection points in the towns of Killarney, Listowel, Killorglin, Kenmare, Cahersiveen, Tralee, Castleisland, and Dingle, as well as locations in smaller towns and villages throughout the county.