Over 30 millimetres of rain to fall and turn to sleet in Kerry over weekend

Over 30 millimetres of rain is expected to fall over the coming days in Kerry and it will turn to sleet over the weekend.

A status yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Kerry from 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) to 5pm Sunday.

Met Éireann is warning this could result in hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and localised flooding.

Kerry County Council senior engineer, Fiona O’Neill outlines what we can expect:

Kerry County Council is urging people to take all precautions while using the county’s roads over the coming days.

Kerry County Council senior engineer, Fiona O’Neill has this advice for people: