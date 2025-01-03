Warning for rain and snow issued for Kerry

A status yellow warning for rain and snow has been issued for Kerry for over the weekend.

The warning is valid from 1pm tomorrow to 5pm Sunday.

Met Éireann is warning this could result in hazardous travelling conditions, poor visibility and localised flooding.

Meanwhile, a status orange warning for snow and ice has been issued for six counties.

It'll come into effect in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary from 5pm tomorrow evening for 24 hours.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures could drop to minus 12 degrees in some areas during the cold snap.