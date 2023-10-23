Maharees Conservation Association wins National Heritage Award

The Maharees Conservation Association has won an award for promoting the area's heritage.

The National Heritage Awards honour those who created the most engaging and inspiring events for National Heritage Week this year.

The Maharees group received the Living Heritage Award for their guided trail which looked into the area's traditions including currach building, fishing and harvesting seaweed.

Patricia Browne is a member of the Maharees Conservation Association and says they’re delighted to have won the award:

The Tralee Bay Experience Fenit was named as the runner-up in the water heritage category.