Love for Roses parade takes place this evening

Aug 17, 2024 18:15 By radiokerrynews
Love for Roses parade takes place this evening
Féile Thrá Lí's Love for Roses parade is set to take place this evening.

The parade will take off at 8:45pm starting on John Joe Sheehy Road with floats, marching bands, performers along with the Roses, Rose Escorts and Rose Buds.

The parade is due to arrive on Denny Street at 9.15pm.

The All-Ireland winning Kerry senior ladies’ team will be taking part in the parade tonight.

They will also be taking part Féile Thrá Lí Love for Roses parade which takes place again on Sunday from 2 to 3.30pm.

 

Aug 17, 2024 16:56
