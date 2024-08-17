Advertisement
Féile Thrá Lí street fest in full swing this weekend

Aug 17, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Féile Thrá Lí street fest in full swing this weekend
The 64th Rose of Tralee International Festival officially began yesterday in the Kingdom.

The opening ceremony took place at the Island of Geese, where the 32 International Roses were formally welcomed to Tralee.

The festival continues through the weekend and into early next week, with a range of events planned alongside Féile Thrá Lí street fest.

Highlights include street performances, food and craft markets, live music, and family activities.

The ‘Gowns of Glory’ exhibition at the Kerry County Museum will feature a collection of Rose of Tralee dresses through the decades.

In Páirc an Phiarsaigh, the Wellness Zone presented by Quest & Thrive offers yoga, meditation, and wellness workshops, along with healthy food and drinks.

Live performances will be held in the square from 5pm to 11pm, with Tralee band Aftershock set to close tonight’s lineup.

For a full list of events, visit festival tralee.com

