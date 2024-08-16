Roses arrive in Tralee for the festival

The opening ceremony of the festival has been presented by Kerry County Council at the Island of Geese.

The International Rose of Tralee Festival has been launched in the town.

The 32 roses and their escorts have officially been welcomed to the town by Kerry County Council this afternoon.

Around 200 people, including family and friends of the contestants, gathered at the Island of Geese where Kerry County Council, put on a show of music and dance to mark the return of the outgoing Rose of Tralee Roisín Wiley along with the 32 hoping to follow in her footsteps.

Irish diaspora from the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and beyond will be represented on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy on Monday and Tuesday night.

The festival, now in its 65th year, will be presented by RTÉ’s Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas.

The opening ceremony today gives a taster of what kind of atmosphere can be expected in the town over the next few days.