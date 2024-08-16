Advertisement
News

Roses arrive in Tralee for the festival

Aug 16, 2024 17:32 By radiokerrynews
Roses arrive in Tralee for the festival
Share this article

The International Rose of Tralee Festival has been launched in the town.

The opening ceremony of the festival has been presented by Kerry County Council at the Island of Geese.

The 32 roses and their escorts have officially been welcomed to the town by Kerry County Council this afternoon.

Around 200 people, including family and friends of the contestants, gathered at the Island of Geese where Kerry County Council, put on a show of music and dance to mark the return of the outgoing Rose of Tralee Roisín Wiley along with the 32 hoping to follow in her footsteps. 

Irish diaspora from the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and beyond will be represented on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy on Monday and Tuesday night.

The festival, now in its 65th year, will be presented by RTÉ’s Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas.

The opening ceremony today gives a taster of what kind of atmosphere can be expected in the town over the next few days.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Shannon Airport congratulates Ryanair on over 20 million passengers through the airport
Advertisement
Mr Tayto to visit Rose of Tralee festival to mark 70th roadshow
Tralee campaigner for social media regulations believes governments are closer to enacting stricter legislation
Advertisement

Recommended

Róisín Wiley reflects on her year as Rose of Tralee
Government urged to introduce latte levy after BBC article praises Killarney coffee cup initiative
Mr Tayto to visit Rose of Tralee festival to mark 70th roadshow
Shannon Airport congratulates Ryanair on over 20 million passengers through the airport
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus