Lotto ticket worth €1 million sold in a Kerry village on Tuesday

Kerry has a new millionaire, after a winning ticket in last night's Lotto draw was bought in the county.

The top prize of one million Euro in Wednesday's mid-week Lotto Plus One draw, was won by a quick pick ticket, purchased in a village somewhere in Kerry.

The exact location of the shop won't be revealed until tomorrow morning, although the shop owners will be informed later today.

This was the first time in over a year that a six-figure sum was won in the Lotto in the kingdom.

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery will be travelling to Kerry tomorrow to celebrate with the lucky store.

He had this advice, for anyone who did the mid week Lotto: