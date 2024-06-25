Advertisement
Listowel woman remanded on bail in connection with alleged violent disorder

Jun 25, 2024
Listowel woman remanded on bail in connection with alleged violent disorder
A woman has been remanded on bail in connection with alleged violent disorder in Listowel.

35-year-old Bernadette Finucane of Apartment 4, College Street, Listowel, appeared before Listowel District Court recently.

She faces a charge of committing violent disorder with two other individuals, such that a reasonable person would fear for their safety, contrary to the Public Order Act.

Two people were hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries in the alleged incident, which took place on Market Street in Listowel at 10:40am last Wednesday.

Ms Finucane was remanded on bail on the condition she obeys a curfew, has no contact with alleged injured parties, and stays away from Listowel and out of trouble.

