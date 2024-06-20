Woman due before Listowel District Court this morning in relation to alleged public disorder incident

A woman in her 30s is due to appear before Listowel District Court this morning, in connection with a public disorder incident in North Kerry yesterday.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on Market Street in Listowel at 10.40am on Wednesday.
Gardaí say a number of individuals were involved in the alleged public disorder incident, which hospitalised two people.
A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Kerry, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
A woman was subsequently arrested and detained at a Garda station in the county under section 4 of the Criminal Justice act.
She has since been charged and is due before Listowel District Court this morning.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.