Woman due before Listowel District Court this morning in relation to alleged public disorder incident

A woman in her 30s is due to appear before Listowel District Court this morning, in connection with a public disorder incident in North Kerry yesterday.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Market Street in Listowel at 10.40am on Wednesday.

Gardaí say a number of individuals were involved in the alleged public disorder incident, which hospitalised two people.

Advertisement

A man in his 30s and woman in her 20s were taken to University Hospital Kerry, their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A woman was subsequently arrested and detained at a Garda station in the county under section 4 of the Criminal Justice act.

She has since been charged and is due before Listowel District Court this morning.

Advertisement

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.