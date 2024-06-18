Advertisement
News

Listowel traffic delays could be halved as long-awaited bypass finally opens

Jun 18, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Traffic delays in Listowel could be halved by the town’s bypass, which has opened today.

The long-awaited road project finally opened to traffic for the first time this afternoon, having first been allocated funding in 2006 and granted planning permission in 2017.

The €61 million scheme consists of the realignment of a section of the N69 and is around 6km in length, diverting traffic to the west and north of Listowel.

Tracy Smith is the senior Kerry County Council engineer involved with the project.

She says it will remove traffic from the town, reduce delays, and improve emissions in the town centre.

