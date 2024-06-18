Advertisement
New N69 Listowel Bypass to fully open to traffic this afternoon

Jun 18, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
The new N69 Listowel Bypass will fully open to traffic for the first time this afternoon.

The €61 million scheme consists of the realignment of a section of the N69 and is around 6km in length.

It’s due to open to traffic at 2pm.

The new N69 Listowel bypass comprises an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road, north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

It includes approximately 4km of a new single carriageway and approximately 2.5km of online improvements to the existing R533 John B Keane Road with enhanced pedestrian and cycle facilities.

The project includes three roundabouts and associated realignment of local roads.

A considerable body of offline work and associated works have also been carried out, according to Kerry County Council.

Work on the Listowel Bypass project began in February 2022 and it was completed by contractors, Wills Brothers LTD.

Kerry County Council says directional signage has been put in place to advise motorists of the opening of the bypass from 2pm today.

The council says there’ll be an official opening for the new Listowel bypass in due course.

